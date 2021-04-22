Volunteers Needed For Cleanup At Loud Thunder Forest Preserve

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) River Action and the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District are looking for volunteers for a cleanup effort at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City. The cleanup will be on Saturday, April 24th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cleanup is happening in connection with Earth Week. Volunteers are needed at the park located at 19408 Loud Thunder Road, in Illinois City to clean out an invasive species. Volunteers will be chopping and cleaning honeysuckle with River Action and Loud Thunder staff.

