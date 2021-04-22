Advertisement

Why vaccine side effects differ from person to person

By Spencer Maki
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective against the virus, but short term side effects can vary significantly.

Some people may experience fever, body-ache, or a sore arm, while others may not experience anything.

“The strength of the immune response to the vaccine is not correlated with how bad your local discomfort is,” Dr. Louis Katz said, “It’s not related to whether the vaccine is working well or not.”

When you receive the first or second dose in your arm, your immune and inflammatory system begins working overtime, but having side effects has no relation to your immune strength.

Dr. Katz said how your body responds is determined by several factors, including the immune system molecules living on your white blood cells. Overall, scientists don’t really know why people react to vaccines differently than another person.

“There really isn’t anything that anybody has ever honed in on with the single exception that older people do better, have less reaction in general. Not just the COVID vaccine, but a lot of vaccines, than younger people,” Dr. Katz said, “The big clinical trials, 30-40,000 people for each of the three authorized vaccines all show a gradient of more severe local reactions in younger age groups.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase
Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police say missing 16-year-old in Morrison is home and safe
The charges stem from a slew of incidents between 2015 and 2020.
Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges

Latest News

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine appointments still available for upcoming clinic in Jo Daviess County
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths Wednesday