Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery in Bettendorf in September.

Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Bettendorf police said in an arrest affidavit that Crabb, Zachary Sisul, Naytion Owens, and a fourth co-defendant conspired to rob a man on Sept. 15 and set up a meeting with him in the parking lot of QC Mart, 2620 Central Avenue.

Bail was set Thursday morning at $25,000 cash or surety. She has a preliminary hearing on April 30.

According to the affidavit:

The four arrived together in a silver Dodge Ram truck. The fourth co-defendant, who TV6 is not naming because he has not yet been arrested, and Crabb dropped Sisul and Owens off in the alley behind QC Mart and instructed them to take property from the man. The co-defendant also gave Owens a gun.

Sisul and Owens approached the man while he was speaking with Crabb and the co-defendant and struck him in the head with the gun. They then took cash and the man’s truck and left the area.

Crabb and the co-defendant also left the area.

Sisul and Owens were subsequently arrested after crashing the stolen truck in Moline following a police chase.

Sisul admitted to conspiring to commit the robbery with the other three.

Security video showed the four together in the Dodge Ram before the robbery. Another video showed Crabb and the co-defendant following Sisul and Owens in the stolen truck until officers tried to pull over the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, according to the affidavit.

Sisul, 25, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, second-degree theft, and eluding in Scott County District Court. He will be sentenced on April 29.

He pleaded guilty in December in Rock Island County to aggravated fleeing, a Class 4 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge in connection with the incident. He also was sentenced to 180 days in jail with day-for-day credit.

Zachary Anthony Sisul, 25, of Milan, faces charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, second-degree theft, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, and speeding. (KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

Owens, 23, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, conspiracy, and assault while displaying a weapon in Scott County. It does not appear that he has appeared on the charges as of Thursday morning.

In Rock Island County, Owens is being held on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and resisting. Court records show he has a status hearing on June 3.

