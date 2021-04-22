Advertisement

YWCA receives grant for “reading to end racism” program

The non-profit received grant money from United Way’s United for Equity fund.
Children read at the YWCA of the Quad Cities in Rock Island, Ill.
Children read at the YWCA of the Quad Cities in Rock Island, Ill.(KWQC TV6 News)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The YWCA of the Quad Cities is starting a “reading to end racism” program and it’s getting a helping hand from the United Way of the Quad Cities.

The program, called Revolutionary Readers, is in partnership with the Cultural Competency team in the Rock Island - Milan School District.

“It’s actually designed for kindergarten through grade 4. However, we’re working with the multicultural group at Rock Island High School and we’re going to actually do a program within the grade schools, the middle schools, and the high schools. So we’re really excited about that,” says Julie Larson, President, and CEO of the YWCA of the Quad Cities.

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

The YWCA received $15,000.

“So we could not do it without United Way funds. We’re so thankful that we have that wonderful agency in our community who has helped keep our doors open for many many years and without those funds, right now things are really difficult,” says Larson. “Obviously with COVID it’s impacted businesses, so we’re just so thankful to the support that we received from United Way.

The program is set to begin May 1, 2021. It will run through the summer. “The program introduces the children to books and we have facilitators who provide discussion about the books and the facilitators will look like the children in the classroom and the books will be culturally sensitive so that children are all engaged in a discussion and can learn more about our differences and how we can all work together and hopefully improve relations in our community.”

Larson says the YWCA needs volunteers to help facilitate the program. If you are interested, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges stem from a slew of incidents between 2015 and 2020.
Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges
Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products
Investigations into Goerdt go back as far as 2006.
Cedar Rapids man to serve over 5 years in prison, pay $1.1 million in restitution for fraud charges
Crews working on River Drive in Davenport ran into unforeseen infrastructure problems and the...
River Drive in Davenport closed to westbound traffic

Latest News

A portion of 14th Street in Davenport is blocked off due to a large police presence. The...
Heavy police presence in Davenport; Scott County deputies respond
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help locating a wanted suspect....
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on armed violence charges
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help identifying a suspect after...
CRIME STOPPERS: $11k+ worth of chainsaws stolen in Rock Island
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect....
CRIME STOPPERS: Man violated probation; considered armed and dangerous