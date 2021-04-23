A few shower for Friday/Frost by Sunday morning?

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Clouds and showers will plague the QCA on a Friday. This will likely keep highs to the mid 50s this afternoon and rainfall amounts look to be less than a quarter inch area wide. Any shower will be out of here early Saturday morning meaning the daylight hours are dry in our area this weekend. Highs will be near 60º both days this weekend as well. The big warm up is still on track Monday and Tuesday as strong south winds develop. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s each day. A strong system will arrive Tuesday night. Widespread showers and storms are likely into Wednesday and maybe Thursday. It’s too early to tell if there is a severe threat.

TODAY: Few showers. High: 54º. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Low: 45°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 59º.

