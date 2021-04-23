Advertisement

A few showers late tonight/Frost by Sunday morning?

70s look to return next week.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Although there is more dry air making it harder to see showers, the clouds will keep the area cooler this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s. There will be showers moving through into Saturday morning, with the showers moving east by the afternoon. For the weekend highs will be near 60 degrees each afternoon. Saturday night clearing skies can lead to a few nearing the mid-30s, but after warmer morning temperatures are present. By Monday and into Tuesday, temperatures will be well in the mid to upper 70s! There will be a better chance for rain by Tuesday night, and it could come with storms by Wednesday.

TODAY: Few showers. High: 59º. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Low: 45°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 61º.

