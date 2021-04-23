Advertisement

AmiCare Pharmacy hosting COVID vaccine clinic in Bettendorf

This will be for the Moderna vaccine.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with AmiCare Pharmacy in Bettendorf will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This will be on Saturday, April 24 from 9 - 11 a.m.

Those wishing to sign up for the clinic can go to their Facebook page or by clicking the link on their website which can be found here.

Anyone with questions can call 563-344-7450.

MODERNA VACCINE CLINIC - 4/24/21 AmiCare Pharmacy is hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic at the pharmacy on Saturday,...

Posted by AmiCare Pharmacy, Inc. - Bettendorf on Monday, April 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of 14th Street in Davenport is blocked off due to a large police presence. The...
Davenport police to provide update on Thursday’s shooting
Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, of Bettendorf, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times
De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m....
Missouri man charged in connection with Davenport shooting that injured two
Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
Trenton David Curtner, 18, faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony...
Moline man accused of sexually abusing two children

Latest News

The Illinois National Guard will be visiting Whiteside County to help with a vaccination clinic.
Illinois National Guard to assist in vaccination clinic in Whiteside County
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 431 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
LIVE: US health panel reviews J&J vaccine pause over rare clots