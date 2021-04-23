AmiCare Pharmacy hosting COVID vaccine clinic in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with AmiCare Pharmacy in Bettendorf will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This will be on Saturday, April 24 from 9 - 11 a.m.

Those wishing to sign up for the clinic can go to their Facebook page or by clicking the link on their website which can be found here.

Anyone with questions can call 563-344-7450.

