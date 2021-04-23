AmiCare Pharmacy hosting COVID vaccine clinic in Bettendorf
This will be for the Moderna vaccine.
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with AmiCare Pharmacy in Bettendorf will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This will be on Saturday, April 24 from 9 - 11 a.m.
Those wishing to sign up for the clinic can go to their Facebook page or by clicking the link on their website which can be found here.
Anyone with questions can call 563-344-7450.
MODERNA VACCINE CLINIC - 4/24/21 AmiCare Pharmacy is hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic at the pharmacy on Saturday,...Posted by AmiCare Pharmacy, Inc. - Bettendorf on Monday, April 19, 2021
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.