Celebration Belle River Cruises

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you are ready to get “out” again---to do some fun things close to home, how about a fun Mississippi River cruise with the Quad Cities’ own, Celebration Belle? The 38th cruising season is now underway. Susan Yarolem, Group Sales & Marketing with Celebration River Cruises, is the guest on PSL via Zoom with all the fun details.

It is a 750-passenger paddlewheel boat which is specifically designed for cruising the waterways of the great Mississippi River, offering casual sightseeing, luncheon and dinner cruises. They offer various cruises to meet any sailor’s enjoyment needs. SEE THE LIST OF CRUISE OPTIONS HERE! There are narrated cruises, dinner & dancing cruises, themed such as “Broadway & Movie Show Tunes” cruises or “Christian Music” cruises, as well as overnight or all-day cruises.

Celebration River Cruises is a family-owned (and operated) business. The Schadler family is involved in every aspect of the boat’s operations from cooking the food fresh daily, serving guests, keeping the engines in top running order, and even piloting the vessel.

Celebration Belle / 2501 River Drive, Moline, IL / (800) 297-0034 or (309) 764-1952 / info@celebrationbelle.com

