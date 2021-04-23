Advertisement

Davenport Police Department hold press conference on Thursday shooting

By Darby Sparks
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this afternoon’s press conference police said 12-year-old Devell Johnson, Jr. was killed and another juvenile was injured but has since been released from the hospital.

Police say that the two, along with another juvenile and 18-year-old De’An Humphrey, were all riding bikes in an alley way near Marquette Street when a car pulled up, fired shots, and drove away.

According to police, the shooting wasn’t a random act.

“As a community we’re mourning the death of a young man,” said Paul Sikorski, Davenport Police Chief, “but we’re seeking justice to systemically stop more gun violence in our community.”

Humphrey has since been arrested on different charges and is not considered a suspect in the shooting.

Police ask that if anyone has seen or head anything related to the incident, to please call them at 563-326-6125.

No one is in custody or considered a suspect at this point, according to police.

