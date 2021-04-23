Advertisement

Davenport working on updating the flood plan

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - So far this year the Mississippi River is staying within it’s banks, but the city of Davenport is looking into how to improve the efficiency in fighting future floods.

The city released a video outlining possible ideas to add to the cities flood mitigation efforts. The city is currently asking residents on which parts they would like to see the city invest in.

Plans range from protecting against floods from 18-23 feet all the way to 27 feet, which is three feet about the 100-year flood stage.

In 2019, Davenport was hit with three of the top ten crests in the recorded history of Mississippi flooding, including the record crest of 22.7 feet.

The city is asking residents to fill out a survey that can be found at the website or a physical copy can be picked up at the libraries.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of 14th Street in Davenport is blocked off due to a large police presence. The...
Two injured following a shots fired incident in Davenport
Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, of Bettendorf, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times
The charges stem from a slew of incidents between 2015 and 2020.
Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges
Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
Trenton David Curtner, 18, faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony...
Moline man accused of sexually abusing two children

Latest News

The Rock Island Auction Company will be auctioning off a pair of pistols once owned by...
Local auction company to auction pistols once owned by Alexander Hamilton
Parents at Williams Intermediate in Davenport say they got an email from the school’s...
Parents at Williams Intermediate notified gun was found At school
The Rock Island Auction Company will be auctioning off a pair of pistols once owned by...
Rock Island Auction House Alexander Hamilton Pistols
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments