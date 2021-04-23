Davenport working on updating the flood plan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - So far this year the Mississippi River is staying within it’s banks, but the city of Davenport is looking into how to improve the efficiency in fighting future floods.

The city released a video outlining possible ideas to add to the cities flood mitigation efforts. The city is currently asking residents on which parts they would like to see the city invest in.

Plans range from protecting against floods from 18-23 feet all the way to 27 feet, which is three feet about the 100-year flood stage.

In 2019, Davenport was hit with three of the top ten crests in the recorded history of Mississippi flooding, including the record crest of 22.7 feet.

The city is asking residents to fill out a survey that can be found at the website or a physical copy can be picked up at the libraries.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.