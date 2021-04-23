Advertisement

Erik’s April Beer of the Month

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Erik Maitland’s April “Beer of the Month” selections fit right in with “Shop Local” week since they were recommended by a retail location in Moline. He has three berry-licious choices from Central Store. The drinks (one is a hard seltzer) are all PINK. Watch the video to enjoy Paula & Erik’s tastings and perceptions of the flavors. The following libations are featured:

  • We Can Brew It---Strawberry Cream Ale
  • Pinkie Mix--Pink Berry Hard Seltzer
  • Untitled Art--Double Strawberry Imperial Smoothie

Central Store is a small, urban grocery store near the old LeClaire Hotel in Moline. The owner, Chris loves beer so much, he is moving out soda pop to put in MORE CRAFT BEER!

Central Store / 1810 5th Avenue / Moline, IL / (309) 524-4054

Craft... craft beer is here. @mikerphonebrewing with that triple 😋 @hopbutcher always delivers the 🔥 @commonwealthbrewco...

Posted by Central Store on Thursday, April 15, 2021

