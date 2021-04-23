DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

During “Shop Local” week on PSL, we can’t overlook a rich, sweet, American dessert favorite.

HERE’S THE SCOOP is an ice cream shop in the East Village of Davenport. Chevelle Sampson is the PSL guest featuring the delicious (and creative flavorings!) of the shop’s homemade ice cream made with the finest ingredients (many from local Quad Cities vendors!). Watch the segment to appreciate what’s available (such as a non-dairy Avocado Key Lime, Goat cheese with Roasted Cherries, or whole bean natural Ethiopian coffee bean from Red Band). Sampson oversees the making of a Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp for the segment, too. Here’s The Scoop also has another location in LeClaire ( at 204 Jones St.) where they can be contacted at (563) 289-1905).

What is the Here’s The Scoop suggestion? “Let’s set a goal- Try. Every. Flavor.”

Here’s The Scoop Ice Cream Shop / 1104 Mound Street / Davenport, IA / (563) 949-4681 / heresthesoopia@gmail.com / FACEBOOK

Stop by for a... Spring Sampler Strawberry Rhubarb, Blueberry Lemonade, KeyLime Pie Or a Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp Sundae Posted by Here's The Scoop - Davenport on Saturday, April 17, 2021

