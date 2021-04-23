Iowa reports 431 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 431 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 362,242 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,904 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 4.2% and the seven-day positivity rate is 4%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

Individuals tested: 1,694,543 (4,729,402 total tests)

Individuals recovered: 343,617

Individuals hospitalized: 217, 18 less than Thursday

Individuals admitted over 24 hours: 36, 16 less than Thursday

Individuals in ICU: 51, five less than Thursday

Individuals on ventilator: 24

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,141,871 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,061,610 to Iowa residents – had been administered across the state.

Officials reported that 1,246,704 Iowans, 39.51% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 894,041 Iowans, 28.34% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

