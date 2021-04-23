Local auction company to auction pistols once owned by Alexander Hamilton

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island Auction Company says they have what they call “The Holy Grail” of items lined up for their upcoming may auction.

The local auction company is number one in the world in auctioning firearms. The company will be auctioning off a pair of pistols once owned by Alexander Hamilton in May.

Preview day at the Rock Island Auction Company is Thursday, May 13th. That’s when the firearms collection is open for public viewing. The auction itself is Friday, May 14th through Sunday, May 16th.

