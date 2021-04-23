Missouri man charged in connection with Davenport shooting that injured two

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Missouri man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in Davenport Thursday afternoon.

De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m. Thursday and charged with interference with official acts, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Jail Friday morning via video arraignment.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport officers were dispatched around 3:40 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of Marquette Street for a report of a shooting with two victims.

The two people were located and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown Friday morning.

According to the affidavit, Humphrey was identified as a person involved in the shooting and was found by detectives in the 1300 block of West 13th Street.

Humphrey took off from officers and refused to stop when ordered by police, according to the affidavit.

He discarded a pink jacket he was wearing and a 9mm Taurus pistol with an extended magazine before this arrest, according to the affidavit.

Officers found the items near a basement window to a home where the Humphrey had run. He does not have a permit to carry a gun in Iowa, according to the affidavit.

