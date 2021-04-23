Advertisement

Missouri man charged in connection with Davenport shooting that injured two

De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m....
De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m. Thursday and charged with interference with official acts, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Missouri man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in Davenport Thursday afternoon.

De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m. Thursday and charged with interference with official acts, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Jail Friday morning via video arraignment.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport officers were dispatched around 3:40 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of Marquette Street for a report of a shooting with two victims.

The two people were located and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown Friday morning.

According to the affidavit, Humphrey was identified as a person involved in the shooting and was found by detectives in the 1300 block of West 13th Street.

Humphrey took off from officers and refused to stop when ordered by police, according to the affidavit.

He discarded a pink jacket he was wearing and a 9mm Taurus pistol with an extended magazine before this arrest, according to the affidavit.

Officers found the items near a basement window to a home where the Humphrey had run. He does not have a permit to carry a gun in Iowa, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of 14th Street in Davenport is blocked off due to a large police presence. The...
Two injured in Davenport shooting Thursday afternoon
Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, of Bettendorf, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times
Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
Trenton David Curtner, 18, faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony...
Moline man accused of sexually abusing two children
Police in Clinton say 33-year-old Johnathon Lawrence Rose, of Clinton, was sentenced to 210...
Clinton man sentenced to 17+ years in federal prison

Latest News

A portion of 14th Street in Davenport is blocked off due to a large police presence. The...
Two injured in Davenport shooting Thursday afternoon
Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale,...
CDC investigating Oregon woman’s death after J&J vaccine
Dry this weekend
Few showers today
Mississippi River
Davenport working on updating the flood plan