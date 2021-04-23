Advertisement

Parents at Williams Intermediate notified gun was found At school

Email says gun was in a student’s backpack
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Parents at Williams Intermediate in Davenport say they got an email from the school’s principal, a gun was found in a student’s backpack late in the school day on Thursday, April 22. The email, says another student saw the gun and notified authorities who immediately confiscated and secured the weapon. According to the email, the district notified the Davenport Police Department which is now investigating. School officials say the building was not placed on lockdown because the gun was secured immediately and without an incident. The email from principal Alan Hartley thanks the student who saw the gun and came forward with the information, and the staff for taking prompt action to keep students safe. TV6 reached out to the Davenport School District for further comment. Officials say they will have a statement about the incident Friday morning.

