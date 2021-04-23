QC Open Network assisting local students with help from United Way

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Open Network is helping local students replace technology with assistance from the United Way of the Quad Cities.

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

The QC Open Network received $4,500. Its Executive Director, Cecelia Bailey, says the money is being put to good use. “We know that two out of three students in this area are impoverished or are disadvantaged in some way and primarily when we look at racial differences, we know that there is a huge divide again when poverty and race are aligned here in this area. So we know that by offering assistance with the replacement of technology, then we are going straight for the divide and straight to address that equity issue.”

According to Bailey, the QC Open Network is a collaboration of around eighty different health and human services agencies across the Quad City Area.

Right now, the organization is partnered with the Davenport Community School District and the East Moline School District. Already, QC Open Network has given out chargers to around twenty-one families in the East Moline School District, helping around one hundred students.

By the end of the program, Bailey says they will reach around two hundred and fifty students.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.