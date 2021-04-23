DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Moving can be an extremely stressful task. This moving company believes that the total you see on your moving invoice should NOT be part of the stress. Quad City Dudes Moving suggests that before you choose us as your moving company, you should get in touch so one of their highly skilled consultants can provide you with an affordable moving quote that is based on your moving needs.

Sandra Turner is one of the owners of the business that joins PSL live on Zoom to talk about what separates their moving company from the rest. The business offers a wide-variety of local moves, including apartments, single-family homes, retirement communities, dorms, condos, and more. Their employees are trained to protect your belongings and your home – all pieces of furniture are padded and stretch wrapped free of charge, ensuring your items and home are damage-free at the end of your move. They can even help you out with full-service packing and unpacking services, too.

Quad City Dudes Moving / 5000 Tremont Building, 300 Suite 301 / Davenport, Iowa / 563-484-5263 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.