What resuming distribution of the J&J vaccine means for the QCA’s rural areas

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - About three hundred people were vaccinated in Maquoketa on Friday at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Osterhaus pharmacy was distributing the vaccine and says demand has trended downward.

“We have vaccinated the people that were really excited and anxious to get the vaccine. So we are starting to see the demand drop a little bit as we go along so we didn’t have nearly the numbers as the clinic that you saw the first of March,” says Matt Osterhaus, President of Osterhaus Pharmacy.

As CDC advisors voted to resume distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday afternoon, Osterhaus pharmacy is hopeful about it’s return.

“The Johnson & Johnson is convenient for people because it is one shot and we still have patients who are interested in getting it,” says Osterhaus.

The pharmacy was using the J&J vaccine before the temporary pause in distribution. For a more rural area like Jackson County, it’s approval means reaching more underserved residents.

“I think it still helps for people who have tough work schedules who don’t think they can come back in three or four weeks or for people who travel a lot. We had been doing clinics on-site at employers and businesses and people are excited about having that one shot so they could take care of it and be done with it,” says Osterhaus.

He recommends speaking with a trusted healthcare provider about the vaccine and taking whichever vaccine is available to you.

“Even the talk about blood clots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you know blood clots are also a side effect of the virus and it happens about eight to ten times more often if you get the virus versus getting the vaccine. So yes, there are potential problems with it but the benefits certainly outweigh the risks in a great majority of people at this point,” Osterhaus says.

After Friday’s clinic, the pharmacy will have given over six thousand vaccines. You can sign up for a vaccine through Osterhaus Pharmacy on their website.

