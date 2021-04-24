A Quiet Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Look for a calm and quiet weekend ahead, with temperatures at or just below normal. Expect a sun/cloud mix lingering into this afternoon. Highs should range from the upper 50′s to middle 60′s. Readings dip back into the 30′s overnight, and that could mean some patchy frost by morning, mainly in our northern counties. Scattered clouds and sunshine return for your Sunday (along with a few showers north) with highs once again in the 50′s and 60′s. Get ready for a big warm up to start the work week--we’re talking highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: A sun/cloud mix this afternoon. High: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Patchy frost overnight. Low: 37°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Patchy AM frost possible, mainly north. Partly to mostly sunny and cool. A few showers north. High: 57°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

