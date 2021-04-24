Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gary Thrapp is the owner of Beyond the Baseline in Davenport and said he’s exhausted from young people being hurt like Devell Johnson, a Davenport sixth grader who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

“This is happening way to often, it’s beyond being old seeing our young people suffer, and seeing our young people hurt like this,” Thrapp said.

In a press release, Davenport Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth said, “May this tragedy be a turning point in the urgency to unite as a community for the betterment of all.”

In the same statement, Schneckloth urged those who need help to call the Family Resources Crisis Line at 866-921-3354. Tee Leshoure of Family Resources said the group offers a number of options to help people heal.

“Services that we offer to everyone in the community as well as family and friends are 24 hour crisis response…we offer advocacy, counseling, therapy, and many, many other support services,” Leshoure said.

Leshoure said situations like Johnson’s are never easy.

“I was saddened by the news because as a community we are always, we always experience a little bit of trauma behind every loss,” Leshoure said, “I was a little taken aback because you don’t want to lose a kid, ever, in the community.”

Meanwhile, Thrapp said it falls on both young people and adults to step up.

“We need our young people to have that mentality that it’s ok to be mentored like an adult and that’s probably one of the biggest struggles we have with our young kids that are hurting and struggling in our community,” Thrapp said.

