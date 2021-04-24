Advertisement

Iowa and Illinois Departments of Public Health Resuming Use Of J&J Vaccine

FDA and CDC say use of the vaccine is safe
FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C.,...
FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Miami, Fla. With the U.S. pause of the vaccine, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to -- with warnings of a “very rare” risk. New guidance is expected late Friday, April 23, after a government advisory panel deliberates a link between the shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Public Health are recommending that the vaccine again be used in both states. Public Health administrators in both Iowa and Illinois say providers can start using the J&J vaccine immediately. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices conducted a thorough review of the vaccine after reports of several cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Friday the CDC and FDA said use of the J&J vaccine should be resumed in the United States. Both agencies have confidence the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing Covid-19. The FDA says the data shows the vaccines known and potential benefits outweigh the potential risks.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old has died following a shooting in Davenport on Thursday.
Police: 12-year-old fatally shot in Davenport; searching for suspect
De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m....
Missouri man charged following Davenport shooting that left 12-year-old dead, second juvenile injured
Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, of Bettendorf, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times
Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
Trenton David Curtner, 18, faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony...
Moline man accused of sexually abusing two children

Latest News

With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
A look at the factors behind coronavirus vaccine hesitancy in Mississippi.
Some states see drop in COVID vaccinations
A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk
A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC advisers recommend resuming J&J vaccine