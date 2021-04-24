Iowa and Illinois Departments of Public Health Resuming Use Of J&J Vaccine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Public Health are recommending that the vaccine again be used in both states. Public Health administrators in both Iowa and Illinois say providers can start using the J&J vaccine immediately. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices conducted a thorough review of the vaccine after reports of several cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Friday the CDC and FDA said use of the J&J vaccine should be resumed in the United States. Both agencies have confidence the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing Covid-19. The FDA says the data shows the vaccines known and potential benefits outweigh the potential risks.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.