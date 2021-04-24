Multiple shell casings recovered from overnight gunfire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say they responded to various reports of shots fired Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Marquette Street.

Officials say they recovered multiple shell casings in the middle of the street just before 4 a.m. As police investigated, they were able to interview witnesses in the area.

No injuries or damage was reported from the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

