QC Tesla owners hold ‘Drive Electric’ event in honor of Earth Day

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Tesla Owners Club of the Quad Cities held a “Drive Electric” event at the Freight House Market Saturday morning to promote clean driving in honor of Earth Day. About a dozen electric cars were on display for people to learn about the benefits of EV cars and test drive them. Organizers say driving electric vehicles cut down on emissions that contribute to climate change.

“When you have an EV you are charging at home and using energy made here in the states so you are not reliant on anything coming from a tanker or another country. You are not dependent on gas. So it’s cleaner, it’s more efficient and it’s something where that can get you off the dependency on foreign companies,” says Jeremy Helms, President of the Tesla Owners Club of the Quad Cities.

