Advertisement

River Action hosts Earth Day cleanup at Loud Thunder

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - About forty volunteers cleaned up Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Rock Island County Saturday morning. River Action hosted the cleanup in honor of Earth Day to maintain the natural beauty of the park. Volunteers cleared invasive honeysuckle from the area’s pavilions and buildings.

“River Action is dedicated to maintaining the riverway and the beauty of the natural spaces and area. We have a wild places program where we try to keep track of and expand all of the natural spaces that we have identified around the Quad Cities,” says Philip Tunnicliff , Program Manager at River Action.

Boy Scouts will be hosting a cleanup at camp Loud Thunder on May first from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community is encouraged to sign-up on their website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m....
Missouri man charged following Davenport shooting that left 12-year-old dead, second juvenile injured
A 12-year-old has died following a shooting in Davenport on Thursday.
Police: 12-year-old fatally shot in Davenport; searching for suspect
Parents at Williams Intermediate in Davenport say they got an email from the school’s...
Parents at Williams Intermediate notified gun was found at school
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old
Davenport Police Department hold press conference on Thursday shooting
Davenport Police Department hold press conference on Thursday shooting

Latest News

The CAUSE holds drive-thru sites for National Drug Take Back Day
The C.A.U.S.E holds drive-thru sites for National Drug Take Back Day
Tesla owners hold 'Drive Electric' event for Earth Day
QC Tesla owners hold ‘Drive Electric’ event in honor of Earth Day
Tesla owners hold 'Drive Electric' event for Earth Day
Tesla owners hold 'Drive Electric' event for Earth Day
River Action hosts clean up at Loud Thunder
River Action hosts clean up at Loud Thunder