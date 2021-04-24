River Action hosts Earth Day cleanup at Loud Thunder

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - About forty volunteers cleaned up Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Rock Island County Saturday morning. River Action hosted the cleanup in honor of Earth Day to maintain the natural beauty of the park. Volunteers cleared invasive honeysuckle from the area’s pavilions and buildings.

“River Action is dedicated to maintaining the riverway and the beauty of the natural spaces and area. We have a wild places program where we try to keep track of and expand all of the natural spaces that we have identified around the Quad Cities,” says Philip Tunnicliff , Program Manager at River Action.

Boy Scouts will be hosting a cleanup at camp Loud Thunder on May first from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community is encouraged to sign-up on their website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.