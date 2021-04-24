Advertisement

The C.A.U.S.E holds drive-thru sites for National Drug Take Back Day

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination, also known as The C.A.U.S.E, hosted five drive-thru drug drop-off sites for old medications throughout the Illinois Quad Cities on Saturday. April 24 is National Drug Take Back Day; a day to properly dispose of prescription medication and mitigate the potential for drug abuse.

Residents were able to safely dispose of medication like pills and patches. Organizers say they usually collect about seven to eight hundred pounds of old medication throughout all five sites. The service is free and anonymous.

“It’s important to get the unused medications out of the house so if the parents have had surgeries or even if they youth themselves have had prescription pills or even over the counter pills. If they are just leftover, it’s important to get them out of the house if they are no longer being used,” Mariah Benson says, Facilitator with The C.A.U.S.E.

You can find collection sites on the DEA’s website.

