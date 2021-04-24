Advertisement

The Healing Heart Center

Part of Lifeskills Connection
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stress hits people in a variety of ways. It can physically manifest into sleep problems, digestive issues, headaches or backaches, and myriad other symptoms. There’s a place in Bettendorf called “The Healing Heart Center” that is part of Lifeskills Connection Inc. that offers healing, holistic remedies. Joining PSL is Sheila Reitan over Zoom to explain the services offered and how they can help. Watch the segment to learn more.

Not only do they help individuals, The Healing Heart Center encourages employers to consider getting some services for their hardworking staff to have things done during the work day. Reitan is offering five free visits to The Healing Heart Center to explore a method of self-care of their choice such as chiropractic care, massage, reiki, or talk therapy with a licensed therapist.

The Healing Heart Center offers individual and family counseling, many different types of holistic services (massage, aromatherapy, halotherapy, crystal healing, reiki, yoga, chiropractic care and other modalities)

LOCATION: Alpine Center North Suite 290 / 2435 Kimberly Road / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / 563-370-7995 / FACEBOOK

