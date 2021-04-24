Advertisement

Vintage & Retro Shopping

Doodads expands into the Village of East Davenport
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jennifer Goldsberry of Doodads Estate Sales joins PSL to excitedly introduce viewers to her new (expanded) retail/showcase space in the Village of East Davenport! Jennifer has quite a following on social media because area collectors know she is the QCA queen of vintage, retro, and estate sale items. Items for sale in her stores are constantly changing, so fans of retro finds should visit often! Her retail goal is to offer these goods at an economical price.

She says it is an honor to have a shop that caters to the trend that exists (especially in the younger generation) of those that wish to make conscious purchasing choices for durable goods. This taps into the idea that resale or vintage shopping makes a huge impact on the environment, the economy and consumerism. It can help shift the global demand for fast fashion and overproduction of goods.

Goldsberry is also an estate sale expert and can handle families that are dealing with clearing out properties. She does a lot of Facebook Lives at weekend estate sales. She does about 90 estate sales each year!

Doodads Estate Sales / 1102 Mound St. OR 430 W. 3rd St./ Davenport, IA / (563) 214-5109 / FACEBOOK (below)

Doodads has a Decadent double feature￼ of Estate Sale Shopping THIS weekend! Here’s a few preview perks at our...

Posted by Doodads on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m....
Missouri man charged following Davenport shooting that left 12-year-old dead, second juvenile injured
A 12-year-old has died following a shooting in Davenport on Thursday.
Police: 12-year-old fatally shot in Davenport; searching for suspect
Parents at Williams Intermediate in Davenport say they got an email from the school’s...
Parents at Williams Intermediate notified gun was found at school
Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, left, 25, and Marc Anthony Castillo, right, 22, both of Muscatine.
Muscatine man sentenced to prison for trying to drive vehicle into public safety building
Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, of Bettendorf, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times

Latest News

The Healing Heart
The Healing Heart Center
Lingering clouds and cool temperatures this weekend. Highs in the 50's & 60's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old
FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C.,...
Iowa and Illinois Departments of Public Health Resuming Use Of J&J Vaccine