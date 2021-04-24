Vintage & Retro Shopping

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jennifer Goldsberry of Doodads Estate Sales joins PSL to excitedly introduce viewers to her new (expanded) retail/showcase space in the Village of East Davenport! Jennifer has quite a following on social media because area collectors know she is the QCA queen of vintage, retro, and estate sale items. Items for sale in her stores are constantly changing, so fans of retro finds should visit often! Her retail goal is to offer these goods at an economical price.

She says it is an honor to have a shop that caters to the trend that exists (especially in the younger generation) of those that wish to make conscious purchasing choices for durable goods. This taps into the idea that resale or vintage shopping makes a huge impact on the environment, the economy and consumerism. It can help shift the global demand for fast fashion and overproduction of goods.

Goldsberry is also an estate sale expert and can handle families that are dealing with clearing out properties. She does a lot of Facebook Lives at weekend estate sales. She does about 90 estate sales each year!

Doodads Estate Sales / 1102 Mound St. OR 430 W. 3rd St./ Davenport, IA / (563) 214-5109 / FACEBOOK (below)

Doodads has a Decadent double feature￼ of Estate Sale Shopping THIS weekend! Here’s a few preview perks at our... Posted by Doodads on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.