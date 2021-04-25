A Quiet Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Tonight, there will be clearing skies. This allows temperatures to fall into the 30s, making it a good idea to cover sensitive vegetation or bring them inside. A Frost advisory is in effect tonight for areas north of the Quad Cities. Sunday will have partly sunny skies and a chance in northern counties for a few showers. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s. By the time we get into the work week, it’ll start off warm! There will be warmer mornings back to the 40s and 50s and Monday and Tuesday afternoon will have temperatures in the 70s! Rain chances return by Tuesday night, and there will be a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Patchy frost overnight. Low: 35°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Patchy AM frost. Partly sunny. A few showers north. High: 56°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm Low: 48°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

