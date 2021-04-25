Camanche Schools narrow down new mascot options

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Camanche Schools are looking for input on a new mascot. The school board voted to replace the Indian mascot after recommendations from Native American groups. After receiving feedback and suggestions, the school has narrowed down the options on new mascots to Chargers, Cobras, Coyotes, Eagles, Mustangs, Storm, or Wolves/wolfpack.

The school district says you can follow along on their Facebook page to vote on your favorite. The voting form will also be on their website and at each school.

