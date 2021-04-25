Advertisement

Camanche Schools narrow down new mascot options

During Monday night’s school board meeting, the board voted 5-to-1 with one person not present...
During Monday night’s school board meeting, the board voted 5-to-1 with one person not present to vote, to retire the school’s Indian mascot at the end of the school year. The mascot has been around since the school opened in 1961.(KWQC)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Camanche Schools are looking for input on a new mascot. The school board voted to replace the Indian mascot after recommendations from Native American groups. After receiving feedback and suggestions, the school has narrowed down the options on new mascots to Chargers, Cobras, Coyotes, Eagles, Mustangs, Storm, or Wolves/wolfpack.

The school district says you can follow along on their Facebook page to vote on your favorite. The voting form will also be on their website and at each school.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m....
Missouri man charged following Davenport shooting that left 12-year-old dead, second juvenile injured
A 12-year-old has died following a shooting in Davenport on Thursday.
Police: 12-year-old fatally shot in Davenport; searching for suspect
Parents at Williams Intermediate in Davenport say they got an email from the school’s...
Parents at Williams Intermediate notified gun was found at school
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old
Davenport Police Department hold press conference on Thursday shooting
Davenport Police Department hold press conference on Thursday shooting

Latest News

Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students
Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students
The CAUSE holds drive-thru sites for National Drug Take Back Day
The C.A.U.S.E holds drive-thru sites for National Drug Take Back Day
The CAUSE holds drive-thru sites for National Drug Take Back Day
The C.A.U.S.E holds drive-thru sites for National Drug Take Back Day
Tesla owners hold 'Drive Electric' event for Earth Day
QC Tesla owners hold ‘Drive Electric’ event in honor of Earth Day