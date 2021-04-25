Passing clouds tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Clouds will pass overnight and there will be mostly clear skies for the day Monday. Temperatures will fall to the 40s tonight. Winds pick up overnight and they will be breezy through the day Monday at 15-25 mph. Gusts near 30-35 mph are possible. These winds will warm temperatures well into the 70s for the afternoon! By Tuesday, temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s and reach near 80. By late Tuesday rain chances return, and there will be rain by Wednesday morning. There will be a thundershower possible with this rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. The current track shows the heaviest rain will fall to the southeast of the area. Highs Thursday and Friday will be back in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. Low: 45°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Warm, windy. High: 78°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warm. Low: 61°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

