Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Melissa Oelke is the mom of a Rockridge High School senior and saw her senior miss out on almost all of her upperclassmen years. But with three weeks left in the school year, she wasn’t about to let her go without a senior prom.

“Prom was canceled for them as a junior, and then homecoming, and then most of their sports, and then Senior prom was supposed to be canceled as well due to the other regulations in Illinois and we just didn’t want our kids to graduate without a prom,” Oelke said.

A lot would stand in the way of making a prom happen, with the school not organizing a prom this year, capacity limits in Illinois, and only six weeks to organize, the task seemed impossible.

“I guess never did we imagine it would be this, because it would be a lot of work to figure out where we were going to do it, how we were going to make it happen in a month and pay for it all, in a month and a half,” Rockridge parent Dawn Deem said.

Rockridge found a solution across the river though at the Merrill Hotel in Muscatine. Hotel corporate sales manager Lisa Vesalga said she couldn’t turn down an event like prom.

“She didn’t even know if it was possible and it was such a short period of time but she had so much passion in her voice that they really wanted to do this for the kids and of course that tugged at my heartstrings,” Vesalga said, “And once we sat down and talked about that and had all that figured out then it just became fun.”

Merrill Hotel director of sales and marketing Brett Walizek said they did everything they could to keep students safe, including a capacity limit of 50%, social distancing dining tables, and offering masks and sanitizer.

“Making sure that whatever we can do to make them safe, we do it,” Walizek said, “We’ve all gone through things like this (prom) and we have memories so why should their kids be neglected and not have that opportunity to celebrate these milestones through their lives.”

Rockridge senior Robert Mason was thrilled to have gotten a prom.

“It’s pretty cool because you know COVID and stuff and a lot of our activities have been cancelled so like having an opportunity to have a dance and haven’t had anything happen in almost the past year, it’s a pretty good feeling,” Mason said.

“I don’t know that any 16 or 17-year-old can understand the kind of work that goes into this but I think by the end of the evening they will,” Deem said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.