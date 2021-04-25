Advertisement

Sunday Sun & Clouds

An Unseasonably Warm Start To The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Look for partly sunny and cool conditions, with temperatures climbing out of the 30′s this morning, and into the 50′s this afternoon. There will be a slight chance for a shower or two north. We’ll continue to see a few passing clouds tonight before skies clear out toward morning. Strong southerly winds will assure we’re in for quite the warm up Monday, with sunny skies and highs reaching the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Readings will get even warmer Tuesday, as highs reach the lower 80′s. Unfortunately, the warm up won’t last—our next system moves in bringing a chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs will head back into the 60′s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. A slight chance for a few showers north. High: 57°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 46°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Warm sunshine. Breezy. High: 78°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

Sunshine and scattered clouds for your Sunday with highs in the 50's & 60's.
