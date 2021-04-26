38 percent of residents fully vaccinated in Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - On Monday health officials in Rock Island and Scott counties provided an update on residents who have been fully vaccinated.

Officials said they have seen a 3 percent increase, of 7,500 individuals in the last week, who have been fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, April 26, 38 percent of residents in Scott and Rock Island counties have been fully vaccinated.

Everyone 16+ is eligible

Supply is good

Don’t wait – vaccinate

#TogetherQC Let’s do this. #VaccinateQC

