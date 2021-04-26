Advertisement

38 percent of residents fully vaccinated in Quad Cities

On Monday health officials in Rock Island and Scott counties provided an update on residents who have been fully vaccinated.(scott county health department, kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - On Monday health officials in Rock Island and Scott counties provided an update on residents who have been fully vaccinated.

Officials said they have seen a 3 percent increase, of 7,500 individuals in the last week, who have been fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, April 26, 38 percent of residents in Scott and Rock Island counties have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations in the Quad Cities
Vaccinations in Scott County
Vaccinations in Rock Island County

Vaccine weekly update for 4/26/2021: 38% of residents in Scott + Rock Island Counties have been fully vaccinated, an...

Posted by Scott County Health Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

