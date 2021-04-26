Bohannon returning for final year of eligibility for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The all-time leading three-point scorer in the University of Iowa’s men’s basketball program will be returning for a sixth year, according to a post on the player’s social media account.

Jordan Bohannon, the fifth-year senior guard from Marion, will spend another year with the team, according to a series of posts on his Twitter account. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for players who were active during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I am beyond excited to return to Iowa for my sixth year,” Bohannon said, in a statement provided by the school’s athletics department. “Last year never felt right with no fans in attendance. I look forward to providing leadership to the young guys this upcoming year and help them along the way of the incredible journey.”

Bohannon noted the desire to play an additional season in front of spectators in one of his Twitter posts regarding the decision. During the 2020-2021 season, attendance was severely restricted in arenas to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A hip injury cut the 2019-2020 season short for Bohannon, leading to the NCAA granting a hardship waiver for an extra year of eligibility. He becomes the first player since Jess Settles to spend a sixth year with the program.

“We are excited that Jordan has decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and return for another season,” Fran McCaffery, the team’s head coach, said, in a statement. “Having someone with his talent and experience will be invaluable to our guys. Jordan will bolster our backcourt and will be a team leader on and off the court.”

Bohannon also leads the program all-time in assists, setting the mark during a game against Ohio State in February.

