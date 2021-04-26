C.A.S.T. Summer Camps

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

Clinton Area Showboat Theater (C.A.S.T.) is opening registration for its summer camp for kids. It’s a terrific opportunity for children interested in performance and theater to learn about every part of building a stage production. Phaul Fishman is the Education Director for C.A.S.T. and he joined QCL to inform viewers about the camp---including COVID protocols.

CAST’s theatre education programs introduce young people to the theatre arts including acting, singing, dancing and stagecraft with the goal of instilling in them the confidence to develop and communicate with their own unique voices. Each year, close to 100 young people from the greater Clinton area participate in these programs.

Dates: Monday, June 14 through Saturday, June 19

Ages 6-10: 9 a.m. to noon

Ages 11-14: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $100 for the six day camp Scholarship opportunities are available.

REGISTRATION: Sign-up for the 2021 summer theatre camps will begin when the box office opens in May. This year’s programs will be held at the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.

Clinton Area Showboat Theater / 303 Riverview Drive- Clinton, Iowa- 52732 Boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org / (563) 242-6760

