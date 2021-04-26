Advertisement

Child dies following UTV crash in Jackson County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A 12-year-old girl has died following a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Jackson County.

Jackson County officials on Monday announced the child died following an accident that happened on a farm outside of Springbrook just before 3:30 p.m.

Officials with Bellevue Emergency Medical Services, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Springbrook Fire & Rescue were called for a report of the child being unconscious following a UTV rollover. When crews arrived, lifesaving measures were attempted, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the DNR and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

