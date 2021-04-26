Davenport remembers 2020 with time capsule, tree planting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While many would like to forget the troubled year of 2020, the City of Davenport and Davenport Community School District have joined forces to remember the eventful year with a time capsule. city and school officials along with students will bury a time capsule this Friday, April 30, 2021 at Vander Veer Park at 6:00 p.m.

Time Capsule of Hope project began in October of 2020 to inspire hope in the community after facing several challenges in 2020, including COVID-19, civil unrest, and the destructive storm known as a derecho. Along with the time capsule, the city will be planting trees to replace those lost in the storm. According to a news release, the City has 350 trees available that residents can request to be planted along street boulevards. Visit www.davenportiowa.com/forestry to find out more about how to request a street tree.

As part of the time capsule project, residents submitted their hopes for the future in the form of a video, painting, book, or other manner to demonstrate hope for the community. The items will be planted in the time capsule with an intended opening in 2036, when the city celebrates its 200th birthday.

Items being placed in the capsule have been archived by the Davenport Public Library.

