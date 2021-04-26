Davenport’s Tapestry Farms receives grant to help local refugees

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A local non-profit in its fourth year is making a big difference in the lives of refugees living in the Quad Cities.

Tapestry Farms was founded by Ann McGlynn. “I was working at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport and in partnership with World Relief, our congregation welcomed a family of seven, a single mom with six kids. We saw through that process that some families who come here as refugees could really benefit from longer-term support.”

According to McGlynn, Tapestry Farms is an urban farm system based out of Davenport that provides food for the community and support for local refugees.

“All of the people we work with are people of color. They’re all refugees. Most come from households with limited resources. These families are amazing and they are resilient. Most of the people we work with can speak multiple languages, but also they’ve had a hard life. They lived in refugee camps where they might not have had access to education or food or you know, they had to walk to get their water. So we just work really really hard to ensure that they have the resources and the supports needed to have a wonderful and thriving life here in the Quad Cities.”

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.” Tapestry Farms received $20,750.

McGlynn says the non-profit will use the money to continue to fund its “connect initiatives.” “Basically these focus in the areas of housing stability, accessing medical and mental health care, making sure everyone, kids and adults, have access to the education that they wish to access, accessing things in our community.”

McGlynn says the group is very thankful for the United Way funding, “We’re a young organization. We’ll be four years old this summer and we are so thankful for all of the support that we have received from our community. It has shown to me time and time and time again that our community believes that every single person has a place here and every single person deserves an opportunity to thrive.”

