Drive-thru job fair in Eldridge today

(Gray News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The IowaWORKS center in Davenport is holding a Drive-Thru Career Fair on April 26, 2021. The event is being held at the Eldridge Community Center 400 S. 16th Ave Eldridge, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.  The goal of the event is to help local businesses connect with job-seekers to fill openings in a safe and efficient manner.

Those interested can drive to the event location where IowaWORKS and chamber staff will hand out packets with job leads and training information. Once participants receive the information, they can drive home

For more information on how to participate contact Jamie McLaughlin at jamie.mclaughlin@iwd.iowa.gov

563-445-3200 ext. 43335.

