DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)

An energy source you might want to consider for your home or business comes with so many financial incentives from both federal and state governments is solar! Larry Steffen, Executive Vice President/Owner of Eagle Point Solar in Dubuque, joins PSL over Zoom to highlight the tremendous financial incentives currently offered. He said that one of the biggest things that happened over the last few months was in the first stimulus package, the first federal incentive tax credit was scheduled to go down on January 1st, but it was extended for ANOTHER TWO YEARS. So folks can still take advance of a 26% federal tax credit through the 2022 tax year.

Watch the video to learn more. If you are looking for a mechanism to reduce your energy expenses, this is a wonderful option with the added benefit of having a smaller carbon footprint. There are always FREE ANALYSIS ESTIMATES for homeowners and businesses.

Eagle Point Solar / 877-357-2555 or Dubuque Office: (563) 582.4044 / lsteffen@eaglepointsolar.com / 2400 Kerper Blvd • Ste A-20 / Dubuque, IA 52001

