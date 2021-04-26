First female members bridge into Muscatine Scouts BSA

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The first females in Muscatine were bridged from Cub Scouts into Scouts BSA. Annabelle Hesseling and Lexi Liu were welcomed into Troop 1127 and were awarded the arrow of light award.

“They are not real easy to earn and it’s not an award that is given out a whole lot and as far as I know, these are the first two young ladies in the Muscatine area to have earned it and there are very few throughout the Quad Cities,” says Mike Hartman, Scout Master for Troop 1127.

After Boy Scouts of America started allowing girls into the program and renamed the organization Scouts BSA, Annabelle and Lexi are looking forward to joining their new troop.

“These young ladies really are trailblazers because they are going into an organization that no other female has ever done and that is pretty inspiring all the way around,” says Hartman.

“I was a Girl Scout and decided it just wasn’t for me just like you guys identified that it wasn’t for you. I was more of the ‘let’s go camping, let’s go to the shooting range, let’s get dirty’ so I hope other girls who want to join scouting see that with you guys doing it, they can do it too,” says Kristen Egger, Cub Master for Pack 633.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.