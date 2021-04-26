FREE Hy-Vee Diabetes Virtual Events
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
April is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Hy-Vee marks this commemoration by offering numerous free opportunities to learn more about managing diabetes through both virtual and in-person classes, counseling services, and store tours. Katie Schaeffer, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee joins QCL over Zoom to let viewers know that there are numerous ways to become more informed about all the issues surrounding diabetes.
Watch the segment to learn more about the following Hy-Vee April offerings:
- Free diabetic friendly class: Diabetes Myths, Facts, and Snacks
- Free diabetic friendly nutrition store tours, both in person and virtually
What Hy-Vee offers year-round:
- One-on-one nutrition counseling for those with diabetes
- Healthy Habits menu program that has a carbohydrate controlled menu, appropriate for most individuals with diabetes
- Begin---which is a 10-week healthy lifestyle program
- Free diabetic friendly nutrition store tours
- Biometric screenings that provide your fasting blood glucose
- Free 30 minute discovery session to find the perfect program for you
All options (except physical screenings) are offered virtually and in-person.
