Home Accessory Refresh

Spring has sprung and after a year of spending SO MUCH TIME AT HOME, maybe it’s time to freshen up your living space? Frankly, perhaps you are plain tired of the same view! La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery can help you get the job done based on your sense of style while staying within a budget.

Nancy Klemme of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport joined the show to talk about how she and her team assist Quad Citizens to reach their design goals every day. She says the Davenport store is busy because there is demand for new furnishing and accessories. Deliveries are running behind, however. Clients need to be patient, but there is a beautiful array of products that can be viewed in the newly-remodeled showroom. Klemme also mentioned that the Davenport La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery is a locally-owned store---and PSL is a BIG SUPPORTER of supporting local business.

From small updates to a transformation, their FREE Design Services help you get the look of your dreams. See some of the BEFORE and AFTER results after clients used the Davenport Design Team!

a-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery / 4775 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7801

