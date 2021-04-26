Advertisement

Illinois reports 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Monday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 2,137 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 1,323,170 people have tested positive for the virus and 21,836 people have died.

According to data provided by the state, the seven-day average of new cases reported between April 19-25 is 2,685. Officials reported 147.5 cases per 100,000 people over seven days, according to the data.

As of Sunday night, 2,083 were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 506 were in the intensive care unit and 251 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 3.5%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 4.1%.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

IDPH also reported that 8,860,975 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 3,790,976 people, 29.75% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,873 doses.  IDPH also said 50,512 doses were reportedly administered statewide Sunday.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

