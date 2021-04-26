Intermittent traffic stops to begin on Grant St. in Bettendorf
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, April 26, intermittent traffic stops will begin on a portion of Grant Street/US 67.
Officials with the I-74 River Bridge announced there will be intermittent 5 to 10-minute traffic stops on Grant Street/US 67 and Kimberly Road through the end of May. This will be for contractors working on the new I-74 River Bridge structures.
The intermittent traffic stops will take place:
- On Grant St/US 67 between 12th St/Kimberly Rd & the Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp
- On Kimberly Rd between Mississippi Blvd and Grant St
