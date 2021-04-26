Advertisement

Intermittent traffic stops to begin on Grant St. in Bettendorf

Starting Monday, April 26, intermittent traffic stops will begin on a portion of Grant Street/US 67.(kwqc, i74 river bridge)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, April 26, intermittent traffic stops will begin on a portion of Grant Street/US 67.

Officials with the I-74 River Bridge announced there will be intermittent 5 to 10-minute traffic stops on Grant Street/US 67 and Kimberly Road through the end of May. This will be for contractors working on the new I-74 River Bridge structures.

The intermittent traffic stops will take place:

  • On Grant St/US 67 between 12th St/Kimberly Rd & the Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp
  • On Kimberly Rd between Mississippi Blvd and Grant St

Construction Update: Bettendorf Beginning Monday, April 26, weather permitting, there will be intermittent 5-10 minute...

Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Friday, April 23, 2021

