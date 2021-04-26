Advertisement

Iowa reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The seven-day average of new cases reported between April 19-25 is 418.9, and the seven-day positivity rate is 4.1%. The 14-day positivity rate is 4.2%.

Since the pandemic began, 363,080 people have tested positive for the virus, and 5,927 people have died. Officials reported nearly 93 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday:

Individuals tested: 1,699,617 (4,751,445 total tests)

Individuals recovered: 363,080

Individuals hospitalized: 179, eight more than Sunday

Individuals in ICU: 42, five less than Sunday

Individuals on ventilator: 23

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

Iowa officials also reported that 2,227,299 COVID-19 vaccines, 2,143,978 to Iowa residents, have been administered statewide.

As of Sunday afternoon., 1,277,883 Iowans, 40.5% of the population, had received at least one dose, while 945,239 Iowans, 29.96% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

