Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine resumes use in Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Vaccine providers in Iowa and Illinois will resume use of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after a temporary pause to due rare blood clots.

“We agree that the pause was necessary while scientists and physicians and epidemiologists looked at the risk level,” said Janet Hill, the Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, “We think that the vaccine is appropriate to use and that people who have already had it, if it’s been more than three weeks there’s no risk at this point.”

“Given all that we know and the data provided to the ACIP (Advisory Council on Immunization Practices), I can confidently say that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a good vaccine–very effective at preventing serious illness and much safer than not being vaccinated, even with the newly described reaction. If I wasn’t vaccinated and it was the only vaccine available to me, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second and would roll my sleeve up,” said Dr. Louis Katz, Medical Director of the Scott County Health Department.

As of April 26th, 38% of eligible Scott and Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated. For those who’ve been waiting for demand to die down, Hill said now is the time.

“There are many appointments. Throughout the week we are running all three vaccines as we’ve got Moderna days, Pfizer days and on Thursday we’re going to have a Johnson and Johnson,” Hill said.

Last week, the AP reported 43 of Iowa’s 99 counties declined additional vaccine as demand slowed down. Iowa Department of Health said that’s what counties are advised to do when they can’t ensure all of the supply will be used. As various counties in both states see fluctuations in demand, Rock Island County is hoping to continue to make progress as vaccine availability remains open.

“Right now we are not seeing a dramatic drop in demand, but we are having more appointments available so if you’ve been a little hesitant about getting it or just wanted to wait until it was a little bit easier, it’s very easy at this point,” Hill said.

