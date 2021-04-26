New trail extension opens in Quad Cities near I-74 Bridge

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Moline city officials and Illinois Department of Transportation officials have collaborated to improve the bike and pedestrian facilities in the Quad Cities.

I-74 River Bridge officials posted to Facebook on Monday saying they celebrated the opening of the new trail extension at River Drive, providing a safe route around I-74 without crossing the interstate ramps.

“It’s a beautiful day to walk or take your bike out on the trail,” officials said in the post.

TV6′s First Alert weather team is forecasting a summer feel to Monday’s temperatures in the 70′s and near 80′s.

The trail will also connect to the new bike and pedestrian path that is under construction on the I-74 River Bridge.

🚴‍♂️The Quad Cities is getting even more bike-friendly! The City of Moline and Illinois Department of Transportation... Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Monday, April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.