Non-Profit Spotlight: NAMI

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Every Friday afternoon, Quad Cities Live offers programming and news information that gets folks ready for taking on the weekend in the QCA.

Another element of the show’s mission is to highlight area non-profit organizations. This week, Christine McNamara Schmidt of NAMI of the Greater Mississippi Valley joins QCL over Zoom to remind our community about the important work being done by the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

NAMI of the Greater Mississippi Valley (located inside CASI) / 1035 W Kimberly Rd #4 Davenport, IA / (563) 386-7477 ext. 266 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. M-F/ FACEBOOK

